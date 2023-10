A Malayali was killed and at least three others are critical in a gas cylinder blast at an apartment at Karama in Dubai.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Malappuram native Yakub Abdullah.

At least eight others were injured and are being treated at different hospitals in Bur Dubai. The condition of three, all of whom are Kannur natives, is understood to be critical.

Abdullah worked at a fruit shop in Karama. He was staying with fellow Malayalis in an apartment.

