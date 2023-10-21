Cyclone Tej unlikely to affect Kerala; rain expected on Oct 23, 24

Thiruvananthapuram: Cyclone Tej located above the Arabian Sea is unlikely to affect the weather in Kerala but the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned fishermen against venturing into the water due to rough seas.

However, a low pressure formation above the Bay of Bengal is expected bring rainfall to the state on October 23 and 24.

Yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in four and seven districts on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

October 23: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad

October 24: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

The Northeast monsoon is also expected to commence over Tamil Nadu around the time. However, the initial phase is likely to be weak due to low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Cyclone Tej

A low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea will develop into cyclonic storm Tej on Saturday, the IMD said. This would be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year.

The cyclonic storm is predicted to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move towards the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen, according to the IMD.

However, meteorologists caution that at times, storms may deviate from the predicted track and intensity, as seen in the case of cyclone Biparjoy.