Kalamassery blasts: Evidence collection begins; NIA to extend probe to Dubai

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team in charge of the Kalamassery blasts case took the accused Dominic Martin to his ancestral home to collect evidence.



The evidence collection was in progress at the ancestral house of the accused at Athani in Aluva, Manorama News reported. In his statement to police, Martin claimed that he made the bomb on the terrace of this house.

Meanwhile, sources said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would extend the probe to Dubai as Martin reportedly hatched the conspiracy to attack Jehovah's Witnesses while working as a foreman in the UAE. The agency would carry out a detailed investigation about his phone calls and other links, sources said. The probe team already questioned some of his relatives following the blasts, they added.

At the same time, police reported that Martin had chosen his ancestral house to make bombs as no one in the area knew him and tenants in the house would leave for their offices during the daytime. Martin used to visit the house to collect rent from the tenants. Bachelors and families reside in the two-storeyed house at Athani, police said.

Dominic Martin, accused in Kalamassery blast case claimed that he placed the explosives inside the hall around 7 am on Sunday. Photo: Manorama News

Martin's wife had told police that he had left his house in Thammanam without any packets. So, police assume that he left his rented house early on Sunday to take the bombs from the house.

Though the accused confessed that he had committed the crime alone, police are probing the involvement of other people in the blast.

Police on Monday formally recorded Martin's arrest at 7 pm. Besides Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (punishment for murder) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, relevant sections of the UAPA have also been invoked against the accused.

The blast occurred at a convention centre in Kalamassery on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement

The blasts during the prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses at the convention centre in Kalamassery on Sunday killed three people and injured over 50. When police and NIA launched a probe suspecting terror angle, Martin surrendered before Kodakara police in Thrissur claiming responsibility for the attack. According to police, he also submitted evidence on his phone to prove his claims.