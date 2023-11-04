NE monsoon in Kerala: Orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain on Saturday due to the presence of northeast monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts indicating very heavy rainfall from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert was issued in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur disticts.

According to the IMD, the northeast monsoon rains or thundershower is likely to occur at most places in Kerala for the next two days.

The Met department has warned that the state will witness heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12cm to 20 cm in 24hours) rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 Kmph at isolated places till Sunday.