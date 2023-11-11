Kalamassery blasts: SIT recovers 4 remotes from Dominic's scooter

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team here on Saturday recovered crucial evidence in the Kalamassery blasts case during the evidence collection held at Kodakara police station in Thrissur. According to reports, four remote control devices used by the accused for detonating the explosives were recovered from his scooter at Kodakara police station.

After committing the crime on October 29, Dominic Martin left Kochi on his scooter and surrendered before Kodakara police in Thrissur. The SIT has taken the accused to Kodakara police station as part of the evidence collection.



The remotes that packed in a white plastic bag were found under the scooter's seat. According to the probe team, the accused had revealed about the remote control devices during the interrogation. Hence, the scooter was kept under tight security at Kodakara police station.

The multiple blasts that occurred during the prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery claimed four lives. Over 50 people were injured in the blasts. According to police, Dominic Martin, an estranged member of Jehovah's Witnesses committed the crime alone to eliminate all members of this group from Kerala.

In his Facebook video, Dominic termed the activities of Jehovah's Witnesses anti-national and claimed responsibility for the blasts. Dominic surrendered before Kodkara police station after posting the video on Facebook from a lodge at Koratty. When the blasts made headlines, the state was put on high alert suspecting a terror angle in the incident.

National Investigation Agency and Anti-terrorism Squad were also deployed for the probe. But amid this, Dominic Martin surrendered before the police rubbishing reports on terror links. Though he is named as the sole accused in the case, the probe team suspect the involvement of others in the case. As the accused was employed in Dubai, the probe has been extended to UAE. Some people who are linked with Dominic are on police radar.