Dominic Martin is the man behind Kalamassery blasts, say police

Thrissur: Dominic Martin, a native of Kadavanthara, who stays in a rented house at Thammanam in Ernakulam, is the man behind the blasts that rocked a convention centre at Kalamassery and put the entire security apparatus on its toes on Monday.

Kerala Police confirmed that IED blasts that killed a woman and injured over 50 people during a prayer meeting of the Jehova's Witnesses here on Sunday morning, were planted by Martin.

ADGP MR Ajithkumar told the media that Martin surrendered in the afternoon at the Kodakara Police Station. The station is situated about 45 km away from the blast spot along the Kochi-Salem National Highway 544 and the suspect came to Kodakara on a two-wheeler.

“He was somewhat restless the time he entered the station. He claimed responsibility for the bomb blast and stated the reason for his motive has already been uploaded on a Facebook profile he created last week. When he surrendered, he was immediately taken inside the station,” said a senior official requesting not to be named.

After the preliminary interrogation, Martin was taken to the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur later to be shifted to the DIG’s Office in Ernakulam.

Sources said Martin has been training himself for the past six months to make bombs by watching online videos. “From whatever details are available, it is understood that he committed the crime all alone. He blasted the improvised explosive device (IED), using a remote control. He purchased components mainly from online portals. Martin also claimed to be a former member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was not happy with the sect's activities of late,” a police source added.