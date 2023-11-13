Centre yet to pay funds for ration supply, paddy procurement, capex: Minister Balagopal

Kochi: Raising his pitch against the central government for cutting funds to Kerala, leaving the state in a financial crisis, Finance Minister K N Balagopal alleged that the centre demands branding for every fund spent.



He was responding to the allegations made by union minister V Muraleedharan. “They demand to place boards in hospitals and anganwadis to proclaim their activities. This is centre and state relations, not owner and slave relations,” he lashed out.

“The central government has given Rs 600 crore as arrears of the social welfare pension fund since 2020. The Centre's fund for ration supply, paddy procurement and capital expenditure has not been paid yet. Centre is blocking funds to Kerala by citing certain conditions,” noted the finance minister.

He added that the centre was given only Rs 18000 cr under finance commission instead of Rs 36,000.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan alleged that the "extravagance and lavishness" of the Kerala government were responsible for the state's financial crisis and not any policies of the Centre. Taking a dig at Muraledharan, Balagopal alleged that the union minister is misleading the public by issuing false statements on the centre's aid to Kerala.

Muraleedharan asked whether Kerala Chief Minister "was a fool or playing a fool to mislead the public on the issue". Muraleedharan also claimed that Pinarayi and Balagopal always cited different figures of the funds not given by the Centre. "You are the Chief Minister of Kerala. Either you should not be a fool or you should not play the fool to mislead the public. Both are wrong. "The Kerala CM should be aware of the laws of the country. He should also be aware of the financial situation of the state," the minister contended.