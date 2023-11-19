Opposition tries to destroy govt's credibility, alleges CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kasaragod: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a scathing attack against the Congress-led opposition for boycotting the LDF government's public outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas'. Addressing the media here on Sunday morning, Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the opposition has been trying to destroy the state government's credibility. He added that the people of Kasaragod have proven the opposition's allegations wrong by supporting Nava Kerala Sadas.



“ In Manjeshwar constituency, we have received 1908 complaints. Each complaint will be examined and necessary action will be taken. The officials at the counters opened for receiving complaints represent the government. So, the public can trust that their complaints will be considered,” asserted the CM.

The presence of a huge number of people in Nava Kerala Sadas marks public support to the government for Kerala's progress, he added.

Taking a dig at Congress, Pinarayi Vijayan said that the opposition has been using the financial crisis as a weapon to destroy public support for the LDF government.

“ Kerala is facing a big challenge due to the financial crisis. The government has marked an impressive growth in revenue collection. Opposition is bound to join hands with the government for the state's progress. But they are accusing the government of triggering a financial crisis in the state. Actually, the central government is responsible for the financial issue. The opposition's attack against the government proves their evil intent. A group of media is also trying to destroy the government's credibility by hiding the real issues,” said the CM.

Pinarayi Vijayan also mentioned the judgement in the Aluva child rape and murder case and hailed the judiciary system in Kerala for awarding maximum punishment to the culprit.

Talking about the malpractice in the Youth Congress election, he termed it unfortunate and said that similar incidents are being investigated to identify whether it will affect the state election.

The 35-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas which aims to address public grievances and showcase the development plans of the Kerala government will conclude on December 23 at Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.