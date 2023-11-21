Kerala High Court stays govt order directing release of school buses For Nava Kerala Sadas

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the State government's order directing headmasters to release school buses upon request of the organizing committees of Nava Kerala Sadas.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the direction on Tuesday in a plea filed by the parent of a 9th standard student from Kasaragod averring that as per provisions of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules and the permit granted to school buses, such buses could only be used for transportation of students and other educational purposes.

Nava Kerala Sadas is the LDF government's programme envisaging direct interaction with the people and redressal of their grievances. Employees in public service and aided institutions are asked to participate in the programme in the respective districts and ensure maximum participation of the public, which has resulted in hindrance to the functioning of public offices, and educational institutions.

The director of public education had earlier issued an order to release school buses for the transportation of the public coming to participate in the Nava Kerala Sadas programme scheduled from November 18 to December 23.

The petitioner claims that the impugned order is without jurisdiction and contrary to the provisions of Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules and that compliance of the same would affect the normal functioning of the school causing prejudice to the students.

(With Live Law inputs)