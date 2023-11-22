Customs seize gold worth Rs 18.79 lakh hidden inside toys from passenger at Kochi airport

Kochi: The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs here on Wednesday seized gold worth Rs 18.79 lakhs from a passenger at Cochin International Airport. The gold weighing 352.40 grams was found hidden inside the toys carried by a passenger named Moideen, reported Customs Officials. The customs officials foiled the bid to smuggle gold through the airport after finding something suspicious in the baggage of Moideen.



Toy car, toy piano, power adaptor, car mount and extension chord appeared suspicious during the examination of the passenger's checked-in baggage. When the officials checked these items, gold in coiled forms was found concealed with high engineering skills, said the officials.

According to reports, further investigation into the case is in progress.