Popular Islamic preacher arrested for sexually abusing boy in Malappuram

Malappuram: An Islamic preacher in Malappuram was arrested by the Vazhikadavu Police on Wednesday for allegedly abusing a minor boy.

Mampad Pulikkunnu Vadakke Cholakath native Puthukkadavu Muhammed Shakir popularly known as Shakir Baquavi Mampad allegedly abused the boy for a year.

“We received the complaint against Shakir on Tuesday. The boy told his teacher about the abuse from Shakir. We wasted no time and nabbed him from his house,” said Manoj Parayatta, Station House Officer of Vazhikadavu Police.

According to the police, Shakir abused the boy several times and threatened to keep the incidents under wraps. The investigation team has decided to probe whether the accused was involved in similar crime in the past.

Shakir, whose sermons focus on religion and family, has a decent social media following with over 23,000 followers on Facebook and more than 8,000 followers on YouTube.

He has been remanded to judicial custody. The authorities said the boy would be given counselling at the school.