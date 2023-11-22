Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Popular Islamic preacher arrested for sexually abusing boy in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2023 11:21 PM IST
Shakir Baquavi Mampad. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: An Islamic preacher in Malappuram was arrested by the Vazhikadavu Police on Wednesday for allegedly abusing a minor boy.

Mampad Pulikkunnu Vadakke Cholakath native Puthukkadavu Muhammed Shakir popularly known as Shakir Baquavi Mampad allegedly abused the boy for a year.

“We received the complaint against Shakir on Tuesday. The boy told his teacher about the abuse from Shakir. We wasted no time and nabbed him from his house,” said Manoj Parayatta, Station House Officer of Vazhikadavu Police.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to the police, Shakir abused the boy several times and threatened to keep the incidents under wraps. The investigation team has decided to probe whether the accused was involved in similar crime in the past.

Shakir, whose sermons focus on religion and family, has a decent social media following with over 23,000 followers on Facebook and more than 8,000 followers on YouTube.

He has been remanded to judicial custody. The authorities said the boy would be given counselling at the school.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.