Malappuram dance teacher sentenced to 40.5 years for impregnating minor student

Malappuram: A dance teacher in Malappuram was on Thursday sentenced to 40.5 years for impregnating his minor student.

The fast-track special court at Manjeri here handling POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases found Kizhissery Pallikkunnath Kavumkandiyil Chevayi Mohandas (40) guilty of raping his 17-year-old student.

The court also fined Mohandas Rs 4.10 lakh. However, he will only have to serve a jail term of ten years as the sentences are to run concurrently. The court also ordered to reduce the sentence for the months he served in the remand period.

As per the case, Mohandas raped the girl twice in March 2014. The teenager delivered at a private hospital at Manjeri and the baby was given up for adoption through the Child Welfare Committee.

The Kondotty Police nabbed the accused based on the girl's complaint on January 9, 2015. A DNA test confirmed Mohandas as the baby's father.

Additional Public Prosecutor A Somasundar appeared for the prosecution.