Kerala brings all goods vehicles carrying ration items under GPS cover

Thiruvananthapuram: All 1,700-odd goods vehicles transporting the items distributed under the public distribution system (PDS) in Kerala have been finally covered by the GPS-enabled vehicle tracking and fleet management software (VTFMS).

Kerala implemented the system following a stern message from the Department of Food and Public Distribution that the transportation costs of ration items from October would be sanctioned only when VTFMS was implemented. This condition was conveyed to officials in Kerala by Central Food Secretary Sanjiv Chopra during a visit to the state in September.

Malayala Manorama, in its series on the ration sector titled ‘Kalathilundu karutha vattakal’, had reported on the communication from the Centre to Kerala.

VTFMS will be supervised by Supplyco, which is the agency engaged in the doorstep delivery of items to ration shops. The aim of VTFMS is to prevent the diversion of PDS items to private godowns. It was noticed that vehicles transporting PDS items to ration shops often change their routes to unload goods at private warehouses.

When VTFMS comes into force, officials such as rationing inspectors and taluk supply officers will receive an alert on their phones whenever a goods vehicle changes its specified route. Authorities at the Central Food Ministry also would be able to track the vehicles.

Meanwhile, ration shop owners have complained over a delay in sanctioning their payments and commissions by the state government citing a funds squeeze. Contractors transporting the goods also have raised a similar complaint. According to them, the state Finance Department had kept the related file on hold with the query of whether the Central share had been allotted.