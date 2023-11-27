Six-year-old girl kidnapped by a group in a white sedan in Kollam, massive search on

Kollam: The Pooyappally Police in Kollam has launched a probe on a complaint that a six-year-old girl was kidnapped by a group, comprising a woman, that arrived in a car.

According to the complaint, the child was dragged into a white sedan on Maruthanampally Road near Ayoor around 4.45 pm.

The child's eight-year-old brother told their relatives that the group also tried to abduct him, but he managed to escape from their clutches.

The two children were walking toward a tuition centre near their house. The children's parents were not home when the incident occurred.



According to the child's brother, there were three men and a woman inside the car. The name of the girl child is Abigail Sara Reji. The car's registration number was not clear from CCTV footage.