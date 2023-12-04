Malayalam
Couple held for alleged murder of one-and-a-half-month baby at Kochi lodge

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 04, 2023 11:20 PM IST
Crime Scene | Representative Image | (Photo - Shutterstock/Prath)
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A woman and a man were taken into custody on Monday for the alleged murder of a one-and-a-half month baby at a lodge at Karukapally here.

According to reports, the woman hailing from Alappuzha, is the mother of the baby while the man with her is from Kannur.

The couple had reached a hospital in the city around 8.30 am on Sunday saying the child was unresponsive. The hospital authorities grew suspicious seeing wounds on the baby's body and alerted the police.

Injuries to the skull of the baby were found in the post-mortem, following which the Elamakkara Police took the couple into custody. A probe has been launched.

