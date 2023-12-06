Malayalam
TVM doctor killed self after friend demanded dowry for marriage: Relatives

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2023 06:48 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The young doctor, who was found dead in her apartment here on Tuesday, likely took the extreme step after her friend backed out of a marriage proposal, sources said. 

Shahana (26), a PG student in the surgery department of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, was found dead on Tuesday morning. She had not arrived for night duty at the hospital.

The police have recovered a suicide note in Shahana's handwriting. "Everyone wants money, money triumphs everything," the note said.

Dr Shahana's family alleged that she committed suicide after her doctor friend backed out of a marriage proposal due to dowry. They asked for a huge dowry and told us that the marriage would not take place if it was not paid, relatives said. 

The police registered a case of unnatural death. The Medical College Police are investigating the case.  

