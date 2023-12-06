TVM doctor's death: Police name friend who backed out of marriage proposal over dowry as accused

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police on Wednesday named Dr Ruwais as an accused in the case related to the death of Dr Shahana, a 26-year-old postgraduate doctor at the surgery department in the Government Medical College. Ruwais, who is a state committee member of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association (KMPGA) and a friend of Shahana, has been charged with abetment to suicide and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Shahana's mother and sister had testified that Ruwais backed out of a marriage proposal after Shahana said she wouldn't be able to meet his dowry demands.

Shahana died by suicide by overdosing on anaesthesia at her residence on Monday. She was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital. Health Minister Veena George had ordered a probe into the death, following which Medical College police registered a case of unnatural death and recorded statements of the deceased doctor's relatives.

Following Shahana's death, Ruwais was removed from KMPGA pending investigation. The organisation said the decision was taken to ensure transparency in the probe.

As per reports, Ruwais' family demanded 150 sovereign gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car as dowry. According to Shahana's family, she died by suicide due to the depression of Ruwais backing off from the proposal.