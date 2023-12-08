Kashmir accident: Chittoor town bids farewell to youths who lost lives during excursion

Palakkad: The funeral of the Chittoor natives who died in car accident in Kashmir was held here on Friday. The public paid homage to the four at a school here on Friday morning.

They were consigned to flames at the public cematorium in Chittoor. The mortal remains of the four men were brought to Nedumbassery International Airport in an Indigo flight from Srinagar on Friday. The bodies were brought to Palakkad's Chittoor in a special ambulance vehicle arranged by NORKA.

Sudheesh S (33), Anil R (33), Rahul K (28), and Vignesh S (24), who were touring Kashmir were killed when their SUV skidded off the snow-covered road at Zoji La pass and plunged into a gorge along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Ganderbal district. The local driver was also killed in the accident.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the bodies were brought home at the expense of the state government. Rajesh, Sunil R, Sreejesh, Arun, P Ajith and Sujeev who were part of the excursion group also arrived in Kerala on the same flight. Jitin Raj, Assistant Liaison Officer, Kerala House, accompanied the team to Chittoor as the representative of the state government.

Friends Balan, Murugan and Shiju K have stayed back with Manoj Madhavan, who is undergoing treatment at Saura SKIMS hospital in Kashmir.