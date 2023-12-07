Kashmir car accident: Bodies of Chittoor natives to reach Kerala on Friday

Palakkad: The bodies of Chittoor natives who died in car accident in Kashmir will be brought to Nedumbassery International Airport on Friday, informed M B Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Governments and Department of Excise.

In the Facebook post by the minister, it has been informed that the bodies will be brought to Palakkad Chittoor in a special ambulance vehicle arranged by NORCA.

The bodies of Sudheesh S (33), Anil R (33), Rahul K (28), and Vignesh S (24), will be brought to Kerala in an IndiGo flight departing from Srinagar at 6 pm on Thursday via Mumbai. The flight will reach Kochi at 2.25 am on Friday. Rajesh, Sunil R, Sreejesh, Arun, P Ajith and Sujeev who were part of the excursion group will also be brought back home on the same flight.

Jitin Raj, Assistant Liaison Officer, Kerala House, will accompany the team to Chittoor as the representative of the state government.

Friends Balan, Murugan and Shiju K will remain there along with Manoj Madhavan, who is undergoing treatment at Saura SKIMS hospital in Kashmir.

Kerala House Norca Development Officer Shaji Mon, Assistant Liaison Officers Jithin Raj TO and Anoop V are taking steps to bring the Yatra Sangam home from Sri Nagar. He is in constant touch with them and the Liaison Officer in Delhi.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the dead bodies are brought home at the expense of the state government, the minister wrote.