Tribal youth dies of jaundice, family alleges medical negligence against two govt hospitals

Kannur: The family of a tribal youth, who died after contracting jaundice, alleged that he was denied proper medical care at two government hospitals in Kannur.

Rajesh (22) of Kattukappara in Ayyankunnu near Irrity died at the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram on Sunday. He had been admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Iritty Friday morning and shifted to Pariyaram by evening.

He was reportedly transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Pariyaram on Sunday morning after his condition worsened. He died at 6 am.

Rajesh's family has alleged that he did not receive proper care at the Taluk Hospital. “Though he underwent a blood test, the result came only after 11 pm. Even as his condition worsened, neither a doctor nor a nurse gave him the required attention. Even a drip of glucose was not administered to him. After the result of the blood test came late in the night, he was referred to the Pariyaram hospital,” a family member said. According to the family, Rajesh did not receive adequate treatment until Saturday evening.

The hospital authorities at Pariyaram have refuted the allegations claiming Rajesh was given proper treatment. According to the authorities, a senior doctor examined him on Saturday and dialysis was performed due to kidney failure. Bleeding in the lungs worsened his condition, the hospital authorities said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe. The Director of Medical Education has been asked to inquire and submit a report.