Kozhikode: Four men, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the murder of Chalappurathu Nithin, an athlete who went missing for five days here.

Apart from the main accused, Abhijith from Kannoth, who surrendered before the Kodenchery police, Mohammed Afsal from Pambizhanjampara, Thiruvambadi, Mohammed Rafi from Malamkunn, Mukkom, and a minor have been arrested.

Nithin was missing from December 6 onwards for five days; later his body was found in an isolated place in Manjapara, near Kannoth.

The accused Abhijith told the police that he confronted Nithin and beat him to death before dumping the body with the help of three other accused.

According to reports, the Kodenchery Police took Abhijith to the scene of the crime for evidence collection.