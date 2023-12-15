Sabarimala: Half the batch of police personnel should continue to be deployed during change of duty

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Kerala police facing flak for “failing” to efficiently handle the heavy influx of pilgrims for nearly a week since December 7, the state Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib has ordered that half the number of police personnel in a particular batch should continue to be deployed in the event of a change of duty at various phases.

The following are the main directions in this regard

When a particular phase is over, half the number of those who deployed till then can be relieved. The other should continue to be deployed along with the new batch of personnel.

When the remaining personnel, half the strength of the new batch, joins for duty two days later, the rest of the personnel from the earlier batch can be relieved from duty.

The officers like the Police Controller, Special Officer, and Assistant Special Officer who were deployed earlier should accurately brief the various crowd control measures and other aspects of the new personnel.

The duty schedules

Five phases of duties for those above SP rank – November 15-30; November 30 – December 14; December 14 – 29; December 29 – January 10; January 10 – 20

The officers below the SP rank – six phases with each one extending from nine to 13 days

No excessive parking fees should be levied from Sabarimala pilgrims: HC

The Kerala High Court has asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to ensure that no excessive fees are being collected from Sabarimala pilgrims for using the parking facility at Erumely.

A bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and G Gireesh made the direction while considering a plea complaining that the authorities are levying excessive parking fees in Erumely.