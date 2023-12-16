Malayalam
KPCC general secretary's house vandalised after Youth Congress workers wave black flag at CM's vehicle

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 16, 2023 07:24 AM IST
Representational Image: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A group of unidentified men attacked the house of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary M J Job's house here on Friday after Youth Congress workers waved black flags at the special bus carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet of ministers who are currently touring the district as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas.

As per the case registered by the Alappuzha South Police has registered a case, a group of men pelted stones at the house and vandalised several properties.

It is alleged that the incident took place in retaliation for the black flag protest against CM and ministers. A group of men launched the attack within hours after the Youth Congress protest, but no major damage was reported. Congress workers accused Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists of plotting the attack.

Earlier, two members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) sustained injuries after the police resorted to lathi charge when the workers of Youth Congress and KSU raised slogans against the Chief Minister while the bus was passing by the General Hospital Junction.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal and KPCC President K Surendran condemned the attacks. The former alleged that 'goondas and criminals' are escorting the Chief Minister and other ministers for Nava Kerala Sadas.

