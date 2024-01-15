YC protest against Rahul Mamkoottathil's arrest in Alappuzha, Kasaragod turns violent

Alappuzha, Kasaragod: The Youth Congress continued to protest against the arrest of its newly elected state president, Rahul Mamkoottahil, in various parts of the state. The party workers have led marches to government offices in Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts.

Rahul was apprehended from his residence in the early hours of January 9 (Tuesday). He was booked for allegedly leading violent attacks during a secretariat march in the last month. The march then protested against the assaults on Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists during the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme.



In Kasaragod, the activists on Monday held a protest march to the office of the Kanhangad RDO but were stopped by police using barricades. As the activists tried to bring down the barricades, the police resorted to the use of water cannons to disperse the protestors. However, the protestors dispersed only after bringing down the barricades set up by the police.

The protest in Alappuzha on Monday, eventually turned violent as the Youth Congress workers marched to the collectorate. Activists, including YC state vice-president Aritha Babu, were arrested and removed by the police. Police used water cannons and then resorted to the lathi charges following a breach of the barricades and stone pelting allegedly by the protestors.

Visuals of the protest showed Youth Congress activists, including women, lying injured on the ground following the police lathi charge. The YC district president Praveen got injured on his head during the lathi charge. Police personnel were also reportedly injured in the alleged stone pelting by the Congress activists.

As said by the Congress workers, they were beaten mercilessly by the police without any provocation. They also alleged that several protestors, who were injured and taken up to the Alappuzha South police station by police, were denied medical treatment. Subsequently, Congress activists, including those who were injured, had blocked the road at the General Hospital junction.

Congress leaders, including DCC president Babu Prasad, reached the spot, and a large police force under the leadership of DYSP Jayaraj was also present. The conflict between police and protestors lasted about two hours, leading to traffic obstructions and diverting several vehicles on the route.

The case against Rahul Mamkoottathil

The Kerala police have charged Rahul Mamkoottathil with sections 326 and 333 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to avoid serving notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), following the Supreme Court guidelines.

According to the charges filed against Rahul, he assaulted the police, caused grievous physical injury to them, used deadly weapons to cause serious harm, and inflicted bone fractures. These offences carry a punishment of more than 10 years in prison.

In the case, the Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan was the first accused and has not yet been arrested. 31 Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with it earlier. A court had rejected Rahul's bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody.

