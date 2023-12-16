Heavy rain likely in south Kerala: Orange alert in 4 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's southern districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday, December 17, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The weather agency on Saturday sounded an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki. The alert indicates a rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Rain and thundershowers are most likely to occur in isolated places and the met department advised the people of the respective regions to take necessary precautions.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), thundershowers are expected till Monday, December 18. It has also predicted strong wind up to a speed of 30 to 40 km in an hour.

The increase in rainfall is connected to a cyclonic circulation that lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the southern Sri Lankan coast, the agency said.

Meanwhile, coastal residents have been asked to stay vigilant given rough sea conditions and chances of tidal wave attacks.