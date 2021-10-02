Heavy rain likely till October 5, yellow alert in 7 districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has informed that thunderstorms and heavy rains are likely in several parts of Kerala till Tuesday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Saturday in Wayanad, Ernakulam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

On Sunday, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam will be on yellow alert.

A yellow alert means that moderate to heavy rains can be expected ranging from 64.5mm to 115.5mm.

The IMD also alerted that lightning strikes can be expected between 2pm to 10pm till Tuesday and requested to take necessary precautions.

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclone Shaheen on Friday morning and it is further likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm', the IMD said.

The system is moving away from the Indian coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

Cyclone Shaheen was formed from the remnants of Cyclone Gulab, which had hit the east coast on September 26. Cyclone Gulab's intensity had reduced further as it traversed central India, pounding parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. As its remnants entered the Arabian Sea, they intensified further into a cyclonic storm on Friday morning.

It is a rare instance that one cyclone that formed over the Bay of Bengal has traversed the breadth of the country to reach the west coast and again intensify into a cyclone.