18-month-old Kasaragod girl dies after consuming mosquito repellent

Kasaragod: An 18-month-old girl, battling for her life after accidentally consuming mosquito repellent two days ago, died in a hospital on Tuesday, December 19.

The deceased has been identified as Jasa, daughter of Anshifa P K of Bava Nagar in Kanhangad town's Kalluravi ward, and Ramshid of Arangadi, also in Kanhangad town.

On Sunday, there was a function at the couple's house at Bava Nagar, and nobody paid attention to what the little girl was up to, said Kalluravi councillor Ashraf C K. The girl drank the mosquito repellent from a refill pack kept on the shelf, he said. "When the family realised what had happened, they took her to a hospital in Kanhangad. There, no effort was taken to flush out the poison, and was referred to another hospital in Mangaluru," he said.

Despite treatment, the girl could not be revived, said Ashraf. Her father Ramshid, who works in a West Asian country, arrived Tuesday morning and Jasa died soon after.

The girl is survived by her parents and an elder sister.