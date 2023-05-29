Kottayam: The sensational 2022 partner-swapping case took a tragic turn for a family at Manarcaud on the outskirts of Kottayam town.

A co-accused, who had consumed poison soon after his wife was found murdered a week ago, died early on Monday while undergoing treatment.

Shino Mathew of Manarcaud in Kottayam had allegedly tried to kill himself soon after his wife Juby Jacob (28) was found hacked to death at her parents’ house at Malam in Manarcaud on May 19.

It was Juby who blew the lid off the infamous partner-swapping network. Her family members had blamed Shino for the crime.

Shino was admitted to a private hospital in Changanassery after he consumed the poison. But, the police took him into custody from the hospital and shifted him to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Shino told the police that he had consumed Polonium, a potent poison.

The police were planning to interrogate Shino after his health improved. However, his condition became worse and he died around 4 am on Monday.

Juby had filed a complaint against Shino for forcing her to sleep with others as part of a racket which indulged in partner sharing.

The racket operated through social media. She had shifted to her parents’ house at Malam where she was found to have bled to death. An autopsy revealed that a deep injury on her neck was the cause of death.