Thodupuzha couple hacked to death, police search for 35-year-old son

Idukki: The Kanjar Police here on Wednesday launched a search for a 35-year-old man, who is a suspect in the murder of his parents at Cheradi in Moolamattom near Thodupuzha.

Keeliyanikkal Kumaran, 70 and his wife Thankamma, 62, who were rushed to the Taluk Hospital in Thodupuzha Wednesday morning, succumbed to their injuries in the afternoon. They had been hacked with a sharp weapon.

Their son Ajesh has been missing since Wednesday morning. “We suspect Ajesh committed this heinous crime,” Kanjar CI Solgy Mon said.

Kumaran had suffered deep cuts on his head. “Thankamma also suffered serious injuries on her head and arms. The incident might have occurred Tuesday night. The inquest of both bodies will be held on Thursday. A team of police is searching for the son,” said the officer.

According to the relatives and neighbours, Ajesh, a daily-wage worker, resides at his wife's house in Kumily. He had come to stay with his parents two days ago. He had suffered a leg injury from a fall on Tuesday and a relative took him to a hospital.

Residents have claimed they saw an agitated Ajesh walking in the courtyard of the house holding a knife Tuesday afternoon.