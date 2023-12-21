Malappuram woman injured in son-in-law's attack dies in hospital

Malappuram: A 50-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment after being attacked by her son-in-law died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday. The deceased is Muthamparambil Jaya, a native of Moolakkal Pandaravalappu in Tanur here. Her son-in-law Pradeep (38), a native of K Puram is currently in police custody.



Jaya's husband and daughter who were injured in Pradeep's attack are in critical condition. The accused surrendered before Tanur police soon after the crime on Monday.

As per the case, Pradeep attacked his estranged wife Reshma (30) and her father Venu (56) with an iron rod on Chendamlkulangara road in Moolakkal near Tanur on Monday. After attacking them, he headed to his wife's house and attacked his mother-in-law there.

Later, he reached Tanur police station claiming that he killed three persons. Police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the seriously injured Jaya to the nearby private hospital and then to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

According to police, Pradeep was annoyed with his wife's decision to end her relationship with him as well as deny the custody of their child to him.

Jaya, the deceased was an active social worker in her area. In the 2020 local body polls, she contested from Tanalur panchayat's ward number one as a BJP candidate.