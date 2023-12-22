Man kills self after hacking wife, 7-year-old daughter in Pathanapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 22, 2023 11:50 AM IST
Rupesh. Photo: Special arrangement

Kollam: In a tragic incident, a man hacked his wife and daughter here before killing himself through self-immolation.

The deceased is Rupesh (38) of Latish Bhavan from Pidavoor, Pathanapuram. Anju (27) and her daughter Arushma (7) who were seriously injured in the assault are undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The incident happened around 3 am on Friday morning.

Rupesh and his family were living on rent at Nazir Khan's house in Kulangara near Pathanapuram. Though Pathanapuram Police and Fire Force extinguished the fire and rushed Rupesh to Punalur Taluk Hospital, his life could not be saved. Rupesh's body is kept at Punalur Taluk Hospital Mortuary. Rupesh was an auto driver.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout