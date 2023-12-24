Youth dies after bus collides with bike at Koduvally

Kozhikode: A youth was killed after being hit by a bus at Koduvally here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Deepak Chulliayat (Kuttan, 35), son of Chulliyat Sadananthan from Pullorammal, Nellankanty.

The accident occurred on the national highway near the Nellankanty Town. From CCTV footage of the incident, Deepak appears to be slowing his bike to turn when a bus hit from behind throwing him on to the road.

He was rushed the Government Medical College Hospital, where the man was declared dead. The funeral will be held after an autopsy. Deepak leaves his mother Sreelekha and sister Divya.