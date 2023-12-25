Xtians who lunched with Modi should have asked about his silence on Manipur: Binoy Viswam

New Delhi: Tearing into the luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on Christmas, CPI state acting secretary Binoy Viswam on Monday said the guests should have asked the premier about his silence on Manipur violence.

After the PM's lunch let the Bishops read #Golvalkar 's #Bunch of thoughts. Re read the chapter on #Christians, under the title 'Internal threats'.It may help them to realise the hidden political agenda behind the ,#PM LUNCH. Ask him why the silence on #Manipur ! — Binoy Viswam (@BinoyViswam1) December 25, 2023

In an interaction with 60 members of the community that included priests and business leaders, Modi recalled his intimate and warm relations with Christians and said they have always been at the forefront of serving the poor and deprived.

Taking to the X, formerly Twitter, Binoy Viswas said Bishops must read what RSS idealogue M S Golwalkar wrote about Christians and Christianity in his book 'Bunch of Thoughts'. That would make them understand the hidden agenda behind the luncheon, the CPI leader said.

He further wrote that the community members should have also asked Modi about his silence over the Manipur violence where over 180 people have died and thousands have been displaced since violence began on May 3.