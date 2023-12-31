Areekode police court controversy curbing New Year's Eve celebrations, withdraws order later

Malappuram: The Areekode police were forced to withdraw a strange order restricting hotels, resorts, turfs etc, from staying open after 8 pm on New Year's Eve. After receiving severe backlash on social media and from stakeholders of the hotel business, the police withdrew the order.



The Areekode Station House Officer warned establishment owners who violate the order would have to take responsibility for whatever mishap happens after 8 pm. The order was issued citing Section 149 of the CrPC, which emphasizes the proactive role of the police in crime prevention. It mandates that every police officer has the authority to intervene to prevent cognizable offences. The order clearly stated that the restriction was part of curbing New Year's Eve celebrations. The order also stated that the police would not allow DJ programmes, campfires etc and restrict resort owners from taking in guests after 8 pm on Sunday.

“We issued such an order considering the issues reported during the previous New Year's Eve. The order is only to curb unwanted incidents and has no hidden agenda. The order was withdrawn soon after the public and stakeholders in the hotel business expressed their disappointment,” said Areekode CI M Abbasali. Police surveillance has been beefed up in the Areekode station limit to prevent unwanted incidents, he added.

However, regional leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League criticised the police for issuing such a strange order. "There were no issues on New Year's Eve here (Areekode) last year. Hence, we are all confused as to what untoward incident was the CI basing such an order on. There is a police raj in Kerala and it is condemnable. By issuing such orders, the police have become the subject of mockery among the public,” said Ummer Velleri, IUML general secretary of the Areekode Panchayat Committee. Hotels and similar establishments have special permission from the state to operate till midnight on New Year's Eve.