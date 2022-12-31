Police issue guidelines for New Year celebration in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The year 2022 is set to fade into history in a few hours. As the public is waiting to welcome the New Year, the Kerala Police have come up with strict guidelines to ensure safe celebrations across the State.

The celebrations can last till midnight. If it goes beyond 12 night in public places, the police will intervene. If any of the celebrations cross the limit, strict action will be initiated, warns MR Ajithkumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order.

Police surveillance will be on throughout the night. They will collect information on those participating in DJ parties in the state. A list of drug-peddlers and anti-social elements have been drawn up. If any of them happen to be at any night party, they will be taken into precautionary custody. If any hotels fail to follow the instructions, case will be charged against the hotel owner, the ADGP added.

Bar and BEVCO timings

The Excise department meanwhile trashed reports and rumours stating that bars and Beverages Corporation outlets have extended their operations on New Year's Eve.

The bars will remain open from 11 am to 11 pm. Outlets operated by Beverages Corporation will function from 10 am to 9 pm.

Excise authorities also said that strict action will be taken against the licensed establishments which are open after the time allowed by law.

Excise Department numbers to report complaints against fake campaigns: 9447178000 and 9061178000.