11-year-old sexually abused in Munnar, search on for Jharkhand native

Idukki: The Munnar Police is on the lookout for a Jharkhand man who allegedly abused a 11-year-old girl sexually in Munnar on Christmas night.

The absconding accused, Salan (35), has been slapped with charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act.

Salan was employed on a temporary basis at the Chittivara Estate in Munnar. The crime took places in the lane houses inside the estate. As per the complaint, the accused took the girl to a secluded place on Christmas night and abused her.

According to the Munnar Police, the accused could be hiding in Munnar.

The parents of the minor girl also hail from Jharkhand and were employed at a tea plantation. They filed a complaint on the night of January 31.

The girl, after falling ill, told her parents about the ordeal. A police team led by Munnar CI is investigating the case.