Kerala govt to provide 5 high-yielding cows to young dairy farmer Mathew Benny

Idukki: Kerala's Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchu Rani, and Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine visited Mathew Benny, the 15-year-old student farmer who lost 13 out of his 20 cattle, on Tuesday.

The ministers assured Mathew that the State government would provide him five high-yielding cows free. "We will provide five high-yielding cows with insurance. Cattle feed for one month will also be supplied," Chinchu Rani said.



The minister said efforts are on to ensure that all the cattle in the State are insured. "Currently, only 60,000 cows are insured under Milma's scheme. We are trying to expand this with the help of the Centre. The insurance for dairy farmers will be implemented in 60:40 ratio," she said.

Thirteen cattle, belonging to Kezhakeparambil Mathew Benny, died of hydrocyanic acid poisoning after being fed dried tapioca hull at a barn in Velliyamattom near Thodupuzha on Monday. The Animal Husbandary Department (AHD) rescued nine cattle, including calves, while 13 died. Mathew felt unwell after witnessing the deaths of the livestock, and was hospitalised.

The boy, who took over the farm two years ago at the age of 13 after his father's untimely demise, relied on tapioca leaves as a more economical alternative to conventional feed. Mathew's brother George and younger sister assist him with managing the farm.

Actor Jayaram and film crew of Malayalam movie 'Abraham Ozler' have also promised aid to the young farmer. The film crew decided to cancel the trailer launch event of the film, scheduled on January 4, and hand over the Rs 5 lakh set aside for the purpose to Mathew's family. Jayaram reached Thodupuzha on Tuesday and handed over the amount.