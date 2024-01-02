Mariyakutty to meet PM Modi at BJP event in Thrissur on Wednesday

Seventy-eight-year-old Idukki woman Mariyakutty, who had a run-in with the Kerala government over her widow pension, is expected to share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Kerala to attend a BJP event in Thrissur on Wednesday (January 3).

BJP Keralam president K Surendran said Mariyakutty and a few other 'women icons of Kerala' such as actor and dancer Shobana, cricketer Minnu Mani, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and conservationist Sosamma Iype will attend BJP's 'Streeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam' event in Thrissur.

PM Modi will begin his three-day visit of South India on January 2 starting with a series of programmes in Tamil Nadu.

Modi will inaugurate a terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, dedicate the indigenously-developed Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant at Kalpakkam and attend the convocation ceremony at Bharathidasan University.

The Prime Minister will then fly to Lakshadweep, where he will lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore, according to a release from the Press Information Bureau. His Kerala visit is scheduled after that.

Restrictions in Thrissur

The Thrissur City Police informed on Monday that in view of the prime minister's visit, traffic restrictions will be imposed in the city and connected areas starting Wednesday (January 3) morning.

No public transport, including KSRTC buses, will be permitted near the Swaraj Round. Several dedicated parking areas have been arranged for those attending the event, said Traffic Police SHO.