Pillion rider dies as bike rams into wall after hitting stray dog in Thrissur

Thrissur: A 46-year-old woman from Thayyur near Erumapetty in Thrissur died after the bike she was travelling on hit a stray dog and rammed into a wall.

Sheeja, wife of Chittattukara Sebi, had sustained severe injuries in the accident that occurred at 5 pm near the Thayyur Glass Company. She was rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Thrissur, where the death was confirmed.

Sheeja's husband Sebi, who rode the bike, suffered minor injuries. The couple was returning home after attending the baptism of Sebi’s nephew.

According to people of the locality, the motorbike lost control and hit a wall after a stray dog jumped across. Sheeja, who was riding pillion, reportedly hit her head against the wall.