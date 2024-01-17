Malayalam
Stray dog drags, injures toddler in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 17, 2024 01:18 PM IST Updated: January 17, 2024 01:45 PM IST
A toddler was attacked and dragged away by a street dog here in Trikkarippur. Photo: Manorama, (2) Representational image.
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A toddler was attacked and dragged away by a street dog here in Thrikaripur. Basheer, a one-and-a-half-year-old, was playing in the courtyard of a neighbouring house when the incident happened.
He was seriously injured when the residents rushed to the spot after hearing the cries. When people approached, the dog abandoned the child and left the place.

Basheer is the son of Fabina and Sulaiman, residents of Vannathimukku near Vadakeppuram in Padanna. He sustained injuries on his head and hands and was admitted to the govt Medical College Pariyaram.

The tragedy occurred when the kid, along with his family, reached the neighbouring house to take part in a birthday celebration on Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 pm, the dogs attacked Basheer. As said by a neighbour, who witnessed the incident, the dog targeted the kid and took him away as if he was a kitten.  

