Sabarimala aravana sale in crisis due to tin shortage, TDB restricts sale to 2 per person

Sabarimala: The Devaswom Board has imposed restrictions on the sale of aravana (sweet offering) to pilgrims due to a shortage of tins/containers. Only two tins of aravana could be purchased by an individual.



Pilgrims express deep disappointment, and arguments and disputes frequently arise at the counter where aravana is sold. Temple authorities are yet struggling to resolve the problem, which has persisted for the sixth consecutive day.

The contracts, demanding a supply of 30 lakh containers, were given to two new companies on December 26. However, these compnaies, with insufficient stock, started production of containers only after receiving the contract from the temple authorities. This along with the delay in production -- particularly in applying the thick paper on the tin -- worsened the situation.

Consequently, only 1 lakh containers were delivered by the companies on Thursday. In response to the crisis, the board limited aravana sales from Sunday to 10 tins per person. However, this was further reduced to five on Monday and currently stands at two.

According to PS Prasanath, President, Travancore Devaswom Board, two companies have been contracted to address the current crisis. They are expected to deliver five lakh containers daily, starting from Friday.