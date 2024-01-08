CPM says it won't block Guv Khan on hartal day in Idukki

Idukki: What was building out to be the next round in the ongoing tussle between the Governor and the Kerala Government could turn out to be an 'incident-free' event after CPM decided not to block Arif Mohammed Khan from attending an event on hartal day in Idukki on Tuesday.



LDF has called for a full-day hartal to protest Governor Khan's decision not to sign the Kerala Govt Land Assignment Amendment Bill 2023, which was passed in the state assembly. CPM-led LDF said it would hold a Raj Bhavan march which will be attended by 10,000 people from the hill district.

The CPM district leadership made an official statement on Monday it does not have any intention to prevent the governor from inaugurating the event organised by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) as a part of the launching a welfare scheme for the families of the traders.

The governor is scheduled to launch the 'Karunya Family Protection Scheme' at Merchant Trust Hall at Shappupadi in Thodupuzha Town at 11.30 am on Tuesday.

“It is the launch of a welfare scheme for families of traders and we do not intend to hold a protest at the venue of the event or create any issues there. But, we express our strong protest against holding such an event on the same day when 10,000 persons from Idukki will be taking out a Raj Bhavan march to protest against the governor for not giving assent to the Kerala Govt Land Assignment Amendment Bill 2023 which was passed in the state assembly," said CPM Idukki district secretary C V Varghese.

"That’s why we have called for a hartal in Idukki on Tuesday and we hope that because of the hartal call our message will reach every household in Idukki,” he said.

KVVES district president Sunny Paimbillil said that there was no chance for any protest by any organisation at the venue. “As per the scheme, on the untimely death of a trader, his family will get Rs 5 lakh. It will be an uneventful event," he said.

"Our initial plan was to invite 1,500 people which now has been reduced to 600 due to the hartal call. We had sought to change the date of the event given the LDF’s Raj Bhavan March, but the governor’s office informed us that he will be available only on January 9,” Paimbillil said.

'Guv may make a statement over the Bill'

Functionaries of farmers’ organisation in Idukki, Athijeevana Vedi, which has filed a memorandum against the new amendment Bill said they expect Khan to may make some statement against the government over the Bill. "The Governor has raised 10 specific issues over the Bill, but the government has not responded to it," one of them said.



“We have demanded unconditional title deeds for the landholders. But as per the bill, the beneficiaries will have to shell out the regularisation fee and different kinds of cess if the deeds are issued. The amended Bill is unconstitutional and we have mentioned this in our memorandum to the governor,” Vedi’s functionary Rasak Chooravelil said.

Congress, BJP and AAP have also come out against the LDF hartal.