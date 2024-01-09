SFI greets Governor Khan with black flags amid Idukki hartal

Idukki: Left-wing student organisation Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday organised a black-flag protest against Arif Mohammed Khan as the Governor's cavalcade crossed the district border.

The police however, prevented the agitators from proceeding further. The agitation took place amid the LDF hartal against the Governor in Idukki for not signing the Kerala Govt Land Assignment Amendment Bill 2023 passed by the state assembly. The hartal which commenced at 6 am will continue till 6 pm on Tuesday.

Khan was visiting Thodupuzha to inaugurate the event organised by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) as a part of the launching a welfare scheme for the families of the traders.

Though CPM district leadership had made an official statement on Monday that it does not have any intention to prevent the governor from launching the 'Karunya Family Protection Scheme' at Merchant Trust Hall at Shappupadi in Thodupuzha Town, the SFI refused to back down from the protest.

Though SFI and DYFI activists organised a march to the hall ahead of the event, the police quickly dispersed the crowd.

Meanwhile, the Governor clarified that he was not afraid of any protests. Quoting the Kozhikode example, he said that he was willing to walk on the road if necessary.

“It is the launch of a welfare scheme for families of traders and we do not intend to hold a protest at the venue of the event or create any issues there. But, we express our strong protest against holding such an event on the same day when 10,000 persons from Idukki will be taking out a Raj Bhavan march to protest against the governor for not giving assent to the Kerala Govt Land Assignment Amendment Bill 2023 which was passed in the state assembly," said CPM Idukki district secretary C V Varghese.