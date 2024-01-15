Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Nod for land assignment bill: LDF to protest in front of Raj Bhavan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 15, 2024 02:25 PM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: LDF has decided to protest in front of Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor, by erecting shacks demanding Ari Mohammed Khan to sign the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023, which was unanimously passed in the assembly on September 14 last year. 

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, CPM district secretary C V Varghese said Khan cannot sit on such a historic bill. “Without deciding on the Bill, either to sign it or return it to the government, there will not be a peaceful atmosphere in Idukki. We will fight until we succeed,” Varghese said.

He hit out against Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose for opposing the Bill. 

RELATED ARTICLES

“Those who earlier supported the Bill have now turned against it. Some even might have taken money from the green organisations to oppose Bill. If Dean Kuriakose is against the Bill, he needs to keep in mind that he is also going against Opposition leader V D Satheesan and all the 40 UDF MLAs. The environmental organisations,  associated with Congress, have also opposed the Bill. Their agenda is to convert Idukki into a forest,” Varghese added.

LDF members from Idukki had taken out a protest march to Raj Bhavan on January 9, when Khan attended a function in the district, demanding the governor to give his assent to the Bill.

The governor, who arrived to inaugurate a traders' event, faced black flag protests and banners by SFI and DYFI at Thodupuzha.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.