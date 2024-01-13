Youth Congress workers pelt police with stones in Kochi

Kochi: Youth Congress activists clashed with police here on Saturday while protesting against the arrest of the association president Rahul Mamkoottathil. When the police blocked the protest march to the City Police Commissioner's office using barricades, the agitators pelted stones and iron rod pieces at them.

The workers also tried to jump off the barricades. Following this, police used water cannon against the protesters.



Over 500 activists including state leaders of Youth Congress are participating in the protest march. A huge police force is also deployed here to control the crowd. Congress leaders including MP Hibi Eden arrived for the inauguration of the protest.

The state has been witnessing a series of protests after police arrested Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottahil on January 9 over the protest march to the secretariat. Meanwhile, Palakkad also witnessed similar agitation and police used water cannon to disperse the Youth Congress workers.

On Friday, several Youth Congress workers were injured after a protest turned violent in Kannur. Condemning the police brutality against the Youth Congress, opposition leader VD Satheesan on Saturday said that Congress will handle the issue legally.



Rahul Mamkoottathil is named as the fourth accused in the secretariat march held in December. Rahul Mankoottathil, who was hit on the head by a lathi, and vice-president Albin Varkey, had sustained injuries in the clash with police. A total of 31 Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the protest organised against Nava Kerala Sadas. Opposition leader VD Satheesan is the first accused in the case.