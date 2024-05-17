Summer showers continue to lash Kerala; orange alert in Malappuram, Wayanad today

Thiruvananthapuram: As summer rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert in Malappuram and Wayanad districts. It also issued a yellow alert in eight other districts of the state for the day.

The IMD on Thursday had predicted very heavy rainfall in the state between May 18 and 20 due to the likely prevalence of strong wind in the region.

Orange alert

May 17: Malappuram, Wayanad

May 18: Palakkad, Malappuram

May 19: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki

May 20 & 21: Thiruvanathapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

An orange alert indicates rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Yellow alert

May 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 19: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 20 & 21: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

The IMD further said that while an orange alert was issued in seven districts of the state on May 20 and 21, some of them were likely to receive rains similar to that of a red alert. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

The IMD had also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds from Friday till Monday, May 20, in some places in Kerala. It also said that squally weather with strong winds is likely along and off the southern Kerala coast and advised fishermen in those areas not to venture into the sea from May 18 to 20.

(With PTI inputs)