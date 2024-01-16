Car plunges into quarry in Thrissur, 3 dead

Thrissur: In a tragic incident, a car plunged into a quarry at Kuzhikkattussery here killing three. The incident took place at 11 pm on Monday.

The deceased are Kombodinjamakkal natives Shyam , George and Titto.

The car which was travelling from Kuzhikkatussery to Puthenchira lost control and plunged into the quarry after breaking the handrail.

A bike rider witnessed the accident, the police said. While the police arrived at the site from both Aloor and Mala, a fire and rescue unit was dispatched from Mala.

Under the supervision of District Fire Officer VS Subi and Fire and Safety Station Officer Nandakrishnathan, a scuba team comprising R M Nimesh, Anil Mohan, M M Mithun and C Ramesh Kumar carried out the search operation and retrieved the bodies.

Another accident claims one life

In a separate incident, a truck overturned on a scooter in Thrissur killing one.

Kodakara native Rajesh (48), who was riding the scooter , died in the accident.