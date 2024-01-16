Police arrested an employee of an Ayurvedic equipment manufacturing company and her daughter, who is a doctor, on charges of cheating approximately one and a half crore rupees from the company by creating fake digital documents and tampering with the software.

The financial fraud was reported by the office of Dhroni Ayurvedas in Muvattupuzha, which manufactures Ayurvedic equipment and sells it abroad. The company’s accounts cum telemarketing employee, Veliyath Vinayakam Rajashree S Pillai (52), a resident of Thrikkariyoor in Kothamangalam, and her daughter, Dr Lakshmi Nair (25), were arrested and produced in court, which subsequently sent both of them to judicial remand.

Police stated that Rajashree allegedly transferred the amount paid by the company's clients into her account and her daughter's account. Additionally, she purportedly sold the equipment without the company's knowledge. The police assert that Rajashree committed the fraud in collaboration with her daughter, Lakshmi Nair. In the complaint filed by the company management, the owners alleged that another Ayurvedic equipment manufacturing company recently started in Kochi is also suspected to be involved in this crime. Digital documents related to this matter have also been submitted to the police.

As the profit-making company started incurring losses over the last few months, the management was compelled to terminate the services of a few employees who had been working for many years to ensure the company's survival. Company officials state that despite these challenges, the accused continued to engage in fraudulent activities. Through meticulous scrutiny and investigation, supported by CCTV footage, the police identified Rajashree as the mastermind behind the scam. It was also discovered that Rajashree's SSLC book had been fabricated.

Lakshmi, who pursued MBBS in Russia, had been working as a medical doctor in the UK. She returned home for her marriage, which took place on December 28, 2023. Within weeks of her marriage, she was arrested in connection with the financial fraud case.