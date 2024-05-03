Newborn's body found in Kochi's Panampilly Nagar

Kochi: The body of a newborn child was found in a residential area in Vidyanagar of Panampilly Nagar on Friday. The body of the male child was found by the cleaning workers in the area.

CCTV footage from the vicinity showed the body of the newborn, wrapped in white cloth, being discarded from a residential complex. The infant's body in a package was hurled outside at 8.15 am.



The police are investigating the matter. The Asha worker has told the cops that there was no pregnant woman in the residential complex. Out of the 21 flats in the area, three are completely empty. The security guard also said that he had not found anyone suspicious in the complex. The police are investigating if anyone had used these apartments recently.