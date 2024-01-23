Asst Public Prosecutor death: Kollam Bar Association demands suspension of officials who harassed Aneeshya

Kollam: The Kollam Bar Association on Tuesday called for the suspension of the officials who pushed Paravur Munsiff Court Assistant Public Prosecutor S Aneeshya (41) to take her own life. The association also demanded a detailed inquiry into her death by the Director General of Prosecution. Members of the association also decided to boycott court proceedings in the district on Wednesday as a sign of protest.

As per reports, Aneeshya was under severe pressure due to constant harassment and threats from her colleagues. Aneeshya's voice messages, five of which were released on Monday, revealed that she was being subjected to mental torture and isolation by some of her superiors and colleagues.

As per reports, an advocate raised an RTI query about an assistant public prosecutor, who was a colleague of Aneeshya. However, a higher-up suspected Aneeshya to be behind the RTI plea and threatened her. He said it was their party that was ruling the state and that she would be transferred to Kasaragod.

Police have recovered Aneeshya's diary, in which she has written about all her bad experiences at the workplace, including the RTI incident. The diary also mentions the Deputy Director of Prosecution, who, according to a diary entry, made public a confidential report. The Director General of Prosecution has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Aneeshya was found hanging in the bathroom of her house around 11.30 am on Sunday by her family. Though she was rushed to the hospital, Aneeshay could not be saved. She is survived by her husband Ajith Kumar, who is a judge at the Mavelikkara Sessions Court, daughter Ishani and parents Satyadevan and Prasanna Kumari.